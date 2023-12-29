Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,516 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

GS stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.54. 234,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.40 and its 200-day moving average is $333.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $387.76. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

