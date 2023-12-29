Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

