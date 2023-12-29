Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,186. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

