Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $35,000. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR remained flat at $32.65 during trading on Friday. 50,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $697.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

