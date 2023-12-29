Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 6.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after buying an additional 85,042 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $77.88. 2,211,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

