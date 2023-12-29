Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 636,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,258. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.