Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,462 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,457,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.46. 190,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,163. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

