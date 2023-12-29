Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,306,000.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,938 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

