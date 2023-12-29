Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 2.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,617,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 104,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,886. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.42 and a 1 year high of $224.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

