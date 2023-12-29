Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 168.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 588,242 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 655,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 682.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 401,370 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAPR remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Friday. 50,500 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

