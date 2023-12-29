Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. 416,506 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $667.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.