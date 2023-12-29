Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PMAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. 38,918 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $576.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.