Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises about 3.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.4% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 31.9% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the period.

PJUN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,457 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

