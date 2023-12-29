Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 1,016,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

