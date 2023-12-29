Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,748 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 353.9% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 785,710 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after buying an additional 294,342 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $20,730,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 652,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 55,927 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

