Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,210. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

