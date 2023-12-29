Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 190,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.