Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 2,644,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,726,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

