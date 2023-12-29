Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cintas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.32. 62,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $546.01 and a 200-day moving average of $513.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

