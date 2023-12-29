Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. 554,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

