Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. 159,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

