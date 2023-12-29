Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,910,960. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

