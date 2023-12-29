Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $496,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after buying an additional 769,491 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $16,408,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,944 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 330,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

