Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $583,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $284.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

