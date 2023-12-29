Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

MCD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $295.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,386. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

