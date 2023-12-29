Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

