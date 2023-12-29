Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 972,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.