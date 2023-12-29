Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.32. 4,531,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,581,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

