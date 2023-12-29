Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,977. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

