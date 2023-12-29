Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.16% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PSTP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $28.32.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

