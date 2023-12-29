Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after buying an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 703,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

