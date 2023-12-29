Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.36 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $254.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

