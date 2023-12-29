Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.12 on Friday, hitting $809.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,545. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $715.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

