Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,441 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth $3,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.67. 1,605,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

