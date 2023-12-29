Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,441 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14,840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RITM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 1,605,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

