Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.90. 1,684,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

