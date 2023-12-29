Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 1,198,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

