Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,195 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

