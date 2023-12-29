Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,520 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,910,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

