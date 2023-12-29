Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,324 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

