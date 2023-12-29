Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $809.29. 85,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

