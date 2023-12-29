Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 12,391,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,957,160. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

