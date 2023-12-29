Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.94. 331,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

