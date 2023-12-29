Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,310. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

