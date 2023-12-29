Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,347 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after buying an additional 3,222,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 614,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,785. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

