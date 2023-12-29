Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,570 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

KBE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 595,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,620. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

