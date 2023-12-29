Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,570 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,120,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,335,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 595,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $50.82.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

