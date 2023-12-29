Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 333,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,660. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.