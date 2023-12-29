Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,152 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EWU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,414. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

