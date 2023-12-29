Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PJAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,506 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

